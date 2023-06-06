Christian Pulisic finds USMNT refuge after "really tough season" at Chelsea

With a UEFA Champions League trophy and a long list of record achievements on his résumé, Christian Pulisic has attained lofty heights that few others have ever experienced. He’s also endured the corresponding low ebbs, as well as the hot spotlight powered by a voracious public appetite for updates about the most prominent US men’s player in the game.

“I'm happy to be here with the boys, with Mattie,” concluded Pulisic. “I'm doing great. And I'm excited to play with these guys this week.”

It was a subtle but revealing glimpse of Pulisic the human, a flash of the skinny kid from Hershey, Pennsylvania who soared to the top of the sport before he was old enough to legally buy a beer in his home country. The teammate sitting next to him interjected, just in case the mood needed lightening.

The former teenage prodigy paused for a beat, briefly rubbing his hands across his eyes at the end of a 20-minute press conference in which he was the center of attention as usual.

“I don't know what's going on. Like, people will text me sometimes and be like, ‘Oh, you're going here?’ and I'll be like, I didn't even know that. So they know more than me a lot of the times.”

“I definitely don't keep any social media on my phone anymore,” Pulisic told reporters on Monday in Carson, California on Monday, as the US men’s national team opened training camp ahead of next week’s Concacaf Nations League semifinal vs. Mexico . “So I probably don't see as much as you guys think I do.

That existence entails a particular need for emotional balance – and an information diet of sorts, particularly as rumors and reports swirl about his uncertain future at Chelsea FC.

Back in the USA

It seemed to confirm what new interim coach BJ Callaghan had said last week when unveiling his CNL roster: That the USMNT is more a refuge than a responsibility for the likes of Pulisic and Turner, who have learned that earning a place among Europe’s elite means living under a harsh, unrelenting microscope.

“A lot of them have come through some stressful seasons. But I can tell you when these guys get together,” said Callaghan, “they really enjoy their time together. This is almost an opportunity to give them a release, a place where it's safe for them to be themselves.

“They can get away from that pressure. They can enjoy themselves. They're back in the United States, enjoying all the things that they're used to. So for me, this is just an opportunity for them to put that aside, really focus on something that they're passionate about, which is the men’s national team.”

Pulisic concurred.

“Yeah, it’s exactly that. It's been a really tough season for me personally and for our team, of course, at club level,” he said of a 2022-23 campaign in which Chelsea welcomed new ownership in Todd Boehly, spent north of half a billion dollars on new signings, churned through four managers and finished a dismal 12th in the English Premier League.