MLS All-Star voting: 7 bubble players who could meet Arsenal

The Earthquakes have fallen off a bit over their last five games – they’ve gone just 1W-2D-2L in that stretch. Still, Cristian Espinoza has been a difference-maker in the attack for Luchi Gonzalez’s team.

Espinoza just missed the cut for my top All-Star candidates last week, but he absolutely deserves a mention here. He not only leads San Jose in goals, assists, xG and xA this year, but he also leads the entire league in xA. His vision and creativity on the right wing make him a genuine threat for the Quakes. Espinoza is a nightmare to stop in the open field, but his creativity and comfort on the ball help him threaten opposing defenses even when they’re deeper and in more compact blocks.