Your Wednesday Kickoff: CCL gives Philadelphia Union a shot at redemption

Atlanta United starting goalkeeper Brad Guzan is out for 10-12 weeks after suffering a torn MCL in his left knee. The injury, which occurred in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at New York City FC, will potentially keep the captain and former US international out through mid-July. This is the second major injury the 38-year-old has suffered in the last two seasons after a ruptured Achilles tendon forced him to miss the majority of Atlanta’s 2022 campaign.

Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson has suffered his second ACL tear in roughly 20 months , and this latest setback ensures he’ll miss the remainder of the 2023 MLS season. Williamson, who will undergo surgery Wednesday, tore his left ACL in August 2021. This most recent injury, announced Tuesday, occurred on his right knee.

The Union take a 1-0 aggregate lead into Mexico , thanks to Dániel Gazdag's late penalty kick in last week's opening leg at Subaru Park. Needing just a tie to advance, Philly look to reach this stage of the tournament for the second time in club history, having qualified for the CCL semifinals in 2021. The winner of the series will take on LAFC in April and early May with a place in the CCL final on the line. Kickoff for Leg 2 of the quarterfinal is set for 10 pm ET on FS1 and TUDN.

We got two brutal pieces of news yesterday. With CCL going on at the same time, today feels like a day worthy of the rare mid-season Small-Sided. Let’s talk it out.

This team missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year. They didn’t really improve beyond one big DP signing (Evander), and even he’s been dealing with injuries. With Williamson out for the year, it’s even tougher to see the road back to where the Timbers expect to be.

The Timbers are 12th in the West with just five points and a -6 goal differential through seven games. The underlying numbers suggest it could and maybe should be even worse. There was no reason to really buy into this version of the team with all these injuries, and now they’ve lost a cornerstone midfielder. I don’t know how or if they can fix it. Even if the handful of injured players work their way back.

They were already dealing with an early-season injury crisis. Felipe Mora, Sebastian Blanco, Yimmi Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Marvin Loria and David Bingham were all unavailable this past weekend. Now, with Williamson out long term, it just feels a little like the universe is piling on. And piling onto a team that, understandably, isn’t playing well.

First and foremost, we’ve got to acknowledge how damn miserable it is that two guys who busted their tails to get back onto the field after serious injuries had all that derail in one small moment. It’s stunningly unfair on an individual level. And, for the Timbers, it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Like Williamson, Brad Guzan’s MCL tear feels a bit like the universe being a little much. Guzan worked his rear off to get back on the field after last year’s Achilles tear. The 38-year-old doesn’t have too many seasons left and now has to miss three months of this one. It’s incredibly disappointing.

For Atlanta United as a team, there’s no true replacement for their captain. However, it does seem like the group is prepared for life without Guzan in a way they weren’t last season. Last year, Atlanta United lost their second-string 'keeper to an Achilles tear before Guzan’s injury. They lost the next man up after his first appearances were rough enough to convince him to retire from the sport. And, eventually, they turned to an undersized and overwhelmed young 'keeper who was essentially the fourth-string guy. It didn’t go well.

This year, there’s an immediate contingency plan in place. Veterans Quentin Westberg and Clement Diop have had their own struggles in goal, however, they should be able to at least avoid the kinds of critical mistakes that plagued Atlanta in goal last season. It’s not just about the folks in goal, though. The team as a whole should be more than prepared to handle the adversity that comes with an injured starter. If they didn’t learn how to do that after last season, then they just may not be capable of learning. This team dealt with a ton of injuries. And while that may spark some deep-lying fears, it should also have created some callouses.