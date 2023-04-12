Carlos Vela, LAFC finish off Vancouver Whitecaps to advance to CCL semifinals

The Black & Gold will now face the winner of Wednesday's Atlas-Philadelphia Union showdown in the next round, to be played between April and May.

After losing 3-0 at BC Place in last week's opening leg, Vancouver's chances of pulling off a comeback were already razor-thin. And by the time the 8th minute rolled around, they all but vanished.

Ryan Raposo brought down Dénis Bouanga inside the box, referee Juan Calderón immediately pointed to the spot and Vela cooly converted the penalty kick to give the hosts the early advantage.

Even with the series essentially wrapped up, LAFC were happy to keep piling it on. Vela was particularly ruthless, with the Mexican superstar chesting down a pinpoint service from Ilie Sánchez and rifling his shot past goalkeeper Thomas Hasal to make it 2-0 in the 31st minute.