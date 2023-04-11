Power Rankings: LAFC remain elite, LA Galaxy slide before El Trafico

Full credit to Houston for gleefully exacerbating every single issue the LA Galaxy have. That's now three wins over their first three home games of the Ben Olsen era.

Part of that comes thanks to Amine Bassi’s record four straight games with a penalty conversion. And an even larger part of it comes thanks to a totally rejuvenated Héctor Herrera. The numbers suggest he’s been elite, and the eye test tells us he’s been really dang good. It feels like he has the support around him this season to excel in the way he definitely didn’t last year. Good things are happening in Houston because of that. Good things are happening in Houston in general.