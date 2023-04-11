USMNT vs. Mexico: Which MLS players could be called up this month?

As the perfect appetizer to a busy, Concacaf-infused summer, the US men’s national team will host Mexico on April 19 (10 pm ET | TBS, Telemundo, Universo, HBO Max, Peacock) for a friendly that’s been dubbed the Allstate Continental Clásico.

One name who won’t be there is Miles Robinson . The Atlanta United center back returned to the USMNT in March, where interim head coach Anthony Hudson said it made more sense for him to be with that group than at this match (because it’d potentially set him up to play three games in a week between club and country).

The USMNT named an almost exclusively Europe-based squad over the March international window, knowing this squad will be almost exclusively domestic-based. Who from MLS could make up the squad?

Since this friendly falls in a non-FIFA window, both squads will largely be from MLS and Liga MX. Players will participate in their club game on the weekend before the game, fly to Arizona for the Wednesday match, then turn around and be available on the following weekend for their club.

These rivals will meet again in June at the Nations League semifinals and are expected to find each other late in the Gold Cup in July as usual.

This isn’t a hard-and-fast roster projection, but the majority of the roster will come from the names below.

Sands returned to NYCFC after about 14 months in Scotland with Rangers FC. He has quickly established himself as one of the best DMs in MLS.

Ferreira now has four goals in seven matches this year, after a breakout 18g/6a last season. He’s still just 22 years old.

Zimmerman was a key starter at the World Cup, won MLS Defender of the Year in two of the last three seasons and made MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire in each of the last three years.

Jordan Morris currently leads MLS in goals with eight, splitting his time as a left winger and emergency center forward. He’s well on his way to setting a new career high for goals (12 from his rookie 2016 season).

I’d feel pretty strongly the majority (if not all) will be called in this month. They’re known commodities, so let's not spend too long here.

Nine of these 11 players were on the USMNT's FIFA 2022 World Cup squad, while the other two ( Arriola , Sands ) were with the group throughout World Cup qualifying. All but Johnson and Sands have more than 15 caps, with four having 50+ caps.

Roman Celentano, GK (FC Cincinnati)

Julian Gressel, D/M (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

DeJuan Jones, D (New England Revolution)

Matt Miazga, D (FC Cincinnati)

Aidan Morris, M (Columbus Crew)

Paxton Pomykal, M (FC Dallas)

Timothy Tillman, M (LAFC)

John Tolkin, D (New York Red Bulls)

Brandon Vazquez, F (FC Cincinnati)

While the annual January camp serves as a better chance for fringe US roster guys to impress the coaching staff – longer time with the group, actual training sessions, etc. – this non-FIFA-window match against Mexico is the same. Beyond the usual suspects, the squad will have a number of MLSers who have earned a chance with form or have been on the fringe of the pool.

Most of the players above were in the January camp and have done nothing to have fallen out of favor. Vazquez has been on the cusp of a full camp as well and scored in his USMNT debut in January.

Aidan Morris has been one of the league’s standout players over the first seven matchdays, continuing his development under manager Wilfried Nancy in Columbus. He was also in the January camp and I’d be borderline shocked if he doesn’t get the call for this match against Mexico.

Three fullbacks – Tolkin, Jones and Gressel – were all at the January camp and could return for the friendly against Mexico as well.

FC Cincinnati defensive anchor Matt Miazga has played himself back into the picture. Miazga has already accrued 22 senior USMNT caps, but hasn't been involved with the group since 2021. He has been excellent for Cincy since joining last summer from Chelsea.

One name who wasn’t in the January camp is Timothy Tillman. The former German youth international has quickly won a starting spot with LAFC after arriving this winter from the 2. Bundesliga. His brother, Malik Tillman, filed a one-time switch to represent the USMNT last year and has been around the senior roster. Maybe Timothy gets the chance as well, as long as there aren’t unexpected paperwork hold-ups.

At this point, 20 players have been suggested. Not all 20 will be called in, as some non-domestic players (like Club América winger Alejandro Zendejas) will no doubt be included in the squad. But it feels safe that a strong number from these two groups will make up the squad and perhaps a few from below.