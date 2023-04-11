Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson tears ACL, out for 2023

Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson has suffered his second ACL tear in roughly 20 months, and this latest setback ensures he’ll miss the remainder of the 2023 MLS season.

Williamson, who will undergo surgery Wednesday, tore his left ACL in August 2021. This most recent injury, announced Tuesday, occurred on his right knee.

The 25-year-old US international's timeline for return is approximately nine months, which translates into January 2024.

“Eryk is an extremely important component within the team who was performing at a high level again, making it difficult news to accept,” Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release.