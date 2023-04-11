Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson tears ACL, out for 2023

Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson has suffered his second ACL tear in roughly 20 months, and this latest setback ensures he’ll miss the remainder of the 2023 MLS season.
Williamson, who will undergo surgery Wednesday, tore his left ACL in August 2021. This most recent injury, announced Tuesday, occurred on his right knee.
The 25-year-old US international's timeline for return is approximately nine months, which translates into January 2024.
“Eryk is an extremely important component within the team who was performing at a high level again, making it difficult news to accept,” Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release.
“We will support Eryk both on and off the field during his recovery process, and we are confident that he will make a full recovery in reestablishing himself within the team again next season.”
Williamson, after missing Portland’s run to hosting MLS Cup 2021 presented by Audi with his first torn ACL, returned early in the 2022 campaign. When fit, he’s often a written-in-pen starter alongside club captain Diego Chara.
For his MLS career, Williamson has four goals and 17 assists in 70 games (50 starts). He’s played six times for the US men’s national team and was in line to possibly feature at this summer’s Concacaf Nations League or Concacaf Gold Cup.
Williamson’s injury adds to a lengthy list of key absences head coach Giovanni Savarese’s team has weathered early in the 2023 campaign. Among others, DP winger Yimmi Chara, striker Felipe Mora and attacking midfielder Sebastián Blanco have all missed considerable time.
Cristhian Paredes and David Ayala are the most natural Williamson replacements on Portland’s roster, but they’ve both frequently been on this year’s injury report as well.
Through Matchday 7, the Timbers are 12th in the Western Conference table with a 1W-4L-2D record.