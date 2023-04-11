Matchday

Atlas vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Champions League game

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

An all-MLS Concacaf Champions League semifinal could be in the cards, with Liga MX club Atlas standing in the way of the Philadelphia Union making that happen Wednesday night at Estadio Jalisco in the return leg of their quarterfinal series.

How to watch and stream

  • English: FS1
  • Spanish: TUDN

When

Where

  • Estadio Jalisco | Guadalajara, Mexico

The Union take a 1-0 aggregate lead into Mexico, thanks to Dániel Gazdag's late penalty kick in last week's opening leg at Subaru Park. Needing just a tie to advance, Philly look to reach this stage of the tournament for the second time in club history, having qualified for the CCL semifinals in 2021.

Whoever makes it through to the next stage, LAFC await in April and early May after a 6-0 aggregate win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the quarterfinals.

2023 Concacaf Champions League Bracket

Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union

The 2022 MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield runners-up have yet to equal last year's form so far this season, putting together a 2W-4L-1D record after seven matchdays. Winless in their last four league games, the Union's most recent victory came in CCL action last week against Atlas, who they defeated by the slimmest of margins despite playing the entire second half up a man.

Still, Jim Curtin's side have a 1-0 aggregate cushion to work with at Estadio Jalisco, as well as a formidable roster that has flexed some offensive firepower in this competition, highlighted by a 4-0 blowout win over Alianza FC of El Salvador in the Round of 16.

Philadelphia also proved in the past they have what it takes to reach the latter stages of CCL, earning a semifinal showdown against eventual tournament runners-up Club América in 2021.

Atlas logo
Atlas

The Liga MX Apertura 2021 and Clausura 2022 champions, Atlas have struggled domestically of late and are 13th in the current Clausura standings – only slightly better than their 17th-place finish in the Apertura table.

International success may be the key to redemption for Los Rojinegros, who conjured up CCL comeback magic in the previous round at Estadio Jalisco. Facing a 4-1 hole against Olimpia of Honduras, Atlas earned an epic 4-0 second-leg victory (5-4 aggregate) to advance to the quarterfinals.

They'll need far less scoring this time to turn the series around against the Union, although a win by at least a two-goal margin is mandatory in order to guarantee qualification. A 1-0 Atlas victory would lead to a penalty kick shootout.

CCL series are determined first by aggregate score, then by away goals and then by PKs (if needed).

NYCFC select architect, contractor for new Queens-based stadium
Rivalry returns: Seattle Sounders look to punish "wounded" Portland Timbers
Why this El Trafico is the most consequential yet for LA Galaxy, LAFC
Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 8 game packs the most punch?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 8 game packs the most punch?
NYCFC select architect, contractor for new Queens-based stadium

NYCFC select architect, contractor for new Queens-based stadium
Jordan Morris brings new "level of intensity" into USMNT-Mexico
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Jordan Morris brings new "level of intensity" into USMNT-Mexico
Rivalry returns: Seattle Sounders look to punish "wounded" Portland Timbers

Rivalry returns: Seattle Sounders look to punish "wounded" Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir suspended and fined

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir suspended and fined
Why this El Trafico is the most consequential yet for LA Galaxy, LAFC
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Why this El Trafico is the most consequential yet for LA Galaxy, LAFC
Top storylines heading into Matchday 8 | Headlines
Top storylines heading into Matchday 8 | Headlines
Can LAFC's Dénis Bouanga maintain his MVP form against LA Galaxy? | Quicker Stats
Can LAFC's Dénis Bouanga maintain his MVP form against LA Galaxy? | Quicker Stats
What is plaguing the LA Galaxy before El Trafico?
What is plaguing the LA Galaxy before El Trafico?
POINT BLANK! Check out the best stops from Matchday 7
POINT BLANK! Check out the best stops from Matchday 7
