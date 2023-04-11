Atlas vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Champions League game

An all-MLS Concacaf Champions League semifinal could be in the cards, with Liga MX club Atlas standing in the way of the Philadelphia Union making that happen Wednesday night at Estadio Jalisco in the return leg of their quarterfinal series.

Whoever makes it through to the next stage, LAFC await in April and early May after a 6-0 aggregate win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the quarterfinals.

The Union take a 1-0 aggregate lead into Mexico, thanks to Dániel Gazdag 's late penalty kick in last week's opening leg at Subaru Park. Needing just a tie to advance, Philly look to reach this stage of the tournament for the second time in club history, having qualified for the CCL semifinals in 2021.

The 2022 MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield runners-up have yet to equal last year's form so far this season, putting together a 2W-4L-1D record after seven matchdays. Winless in their last four league games, the Union's most recent victory came in CCL action last week against Atlas, who they defeated by the slimmest of margins despite playing the entire second half up a man.

Still, Jim Curtin's side have a 1-0 aggregate cushion to work with at Estadio Jalisco, as well as a formidable roster that has flexed some offensive firepower in this competition, highlighted by a 4-0 blowout win over Alianza FC of El Salvador in the Round of 16.