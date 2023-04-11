Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign defender Julio Cascante to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Austin FC have signed center back Julio Cascante to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Costa Rican’s new deal, which arrives as he’s sidelined by an adductor injury, keeps him with the Verde & Black since joining for their expansion campaign.

“Julio has been a consistent and solid presence on our backline since our first match back in 2021, and is a player with quality both in and out of possession,” Austin head coach Josh Wolff said in a release. “We’re thrilled that he’s decided to sign a new contract with Austin FC and look forward to more great years together.”

Cascante has made 67 MLS appearances for Austin across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, contributing five goals and six assists. His seven goal contributions in the 2022 season were tied for the most among all MLS center backs.

“I’m very happy to commit to Austin FC for the next few seasons,” said Cascante. “This club and community have made me and my family feel at home since the beginning, and I’m excited to stay here and be part of the team as we continue to work toward our goal of lifting trophies.”

Before joining Austin FC, Cascante spent three seasons with Portland Timbers. He played in the Primera División in his native Costa Rica from 2011-18, most notably for Saprissa.  

In Cascante’s absence, Austin have mainly turned to offseason signing Leo Väisänen and midfielder Alex Ring at center back. They await the debut of Aleksandar Radovanović, who’s on loan from Belgian top-flight side KV Kortrijk.

Austin, a Western Conference finalist in 2022, have started more slowly in Cascante’s absence this year. They enter Matchday 8 at ninth in the Western Conference table with seven points (2W-3L-1D record).

