Your Wednesday Kickoff: Can Julian Gressel raise Inter Miami’s floor?

Austin FC have signed defender Guilherme Biro from Brazilian second-division side Mirassol. The 23-year-old Brazil native joins the Verde & Black through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. Primarily a left back, Biro has totaled 3g/4a in 115 matches at Coritiba and Mirassol across Brazil's Série A and Série B. He can also play in midfield.

Toronto FC have brought Deybi Flores back to MLS , announcing Tuesday they have acquired the Honduran international midfielder from Hungarian top-flight side Fehérvár FC. Flores is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He previously played for Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the mid-to-late 2010s.

Atlanta United announced on Tuesday they have signed veteran midfielder Dax McCarty through the 2024 campaign with an option for 2025. McCarty has made the third-most appearances in MLS history (466) since joining the league via the 2006 SuperDraft.

Julian Gressel, one of the top free agents available this winter, has joined Inter Miami CF. The reigning Leagues Cup champions made the news official on Tuesday, announcing the US international wingback/midfielder has signed through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

Julian Gressel has found his fifth MLS team and rejoined his first MLS manager. Somehow, Inter Miami have gotten even more talented in attack. And it seems like Gressel will be a natural fit tactically.

On Miami’s most full-strength days, Gressel will likely play on the right side of a midfield three. That’s similar to what we saw him do in Vancouver at times last season. When Lionel Messi tucks in from the right to do Messi things and drags, presumably and correctly, five or so defenders with him, Gressel can float into the vacated space and play, presumably, one of the best crosses you’ve seen in your life to LUIS SUÁREZ AND LIONEL MESSI – among others.

They may need to work out some potential spacing issues with right back DeAndre Yedlin over there, but it shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Plus, if it allows Yedlin to be a bit more reserved in his positioning without having to worry about overlapping every spell of possession, a little extra defensive stability won’t be the worst thing for the Herons. Or maybe he just goes for it anyway. Tata’s game model has typically never trended toward caution.

Either way, there’s zero doubt about it. On paper, Inter Miami’s best XI is one of the most talented we’ve ever seen in MLS. Probably the most. It’s early in the morning and I’m afraid of both commitment and research right now. Anyway, the question is how often we’ll actually see their best XI together. There are some legs with a lot of miles on them here.