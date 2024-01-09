Colorado Rapids sign Cole Bassett to contract extension

"His dedication and skill embody the spirit of our local youth, and we're excited to see him continue to flourish in the years to come."

"We are absolutely delighted to sign Cole to a long-term deal and keep him here at home," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release. "Having witnessed his growth within our community and abroad in Europe, we're thrilled to secure his talents for the team's future success.

Bassett initially joined Colorado in 2018 and has posted 19g/12a in 97 regular-season matches. He was a key cog in their club-record 2021 campaign, helping fuel loans to Dutch sides Feyenoord and Fortuna Sittard before returning to his boyhood club ahead of the 2023 MLS campaign.

"We are thrilled to keep Cole here at home," head coach Chris Armas said in a release. "Cole is a top, young professional who embodies so much of what we look for in a Rapid. He is a competitor, a team-first guy, and loves to attack. We are happy to solidify him as a key part of our future."

Bassett scored the game-winner during his sole USMNT appearance, a 1-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in a December 2021 friendly. He is in contention to make the US squad for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Now led by Armas, Colorado return to action on Feb. 24 at the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).