Connecticut United join MLS NEXT Pro for 2025 season

MLS NEXT Pro announced on Tuesday the addition of Connecticut United Football Club as the league's newest independent club. CT United FC joins MLS NEXT Pro with a target start date of 2025.

Based in Bridgeport, the club is the fifth independent team to be added to the league since its inaugural season in 2022. Pending sanctioning approval by the U.S. Soccer Federation, the club follows independents Carolina Core FC, Cleveland, Jacksonville Armada FC and Chattanooga FC.

CT United FC have been established by Connecticut Sports Group (CTSG) and its founding partner André Swanston, a longtime Connecticut resident and technology entrepreneur. The University of Connecticut alumnus and his wife Michelle Swanston are active investors in minority and women-owned businesses, among other investments, donating to education and community-focused initiatives across the country.

“André has a proven track record of building transformational companies and valuing community development," said Charles Altchek, President of MLS NEXT Pro. “His leadership, entrepreneurship, and determination will be key to the success of the club, and we are thrilled to partner with André, his wife Michelle, and the CTSG team.