Austin FC transfer defender Jhohan Romaña to San Lorenzo

MLSsoccer staff

Austin FC have transferred center back Jhohan Romaña to Argentine top-flight side San Lorenzo, the club announced Tuesday.

Romaña signed with Austin ahead of the club's inaugural 2021 season and played two years before going on loan to Paraguayan powerhouse Club Olimpia for 2023. In total, he played 35 games (22 starts) as a center back for the Verde & Black, regularly featuring in 2021 but falling out of the rotation in 2022.

Austin struggled defensively last year amid injury and roster turnover. Heading into 2024, Julio Cascante, Leo Väisänen and Matt Hedges are on their center-back depth chart.

Head coach Josh Wolff's side begins their regular season on Feb. 24 at home vs. Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

