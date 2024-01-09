Atlanta United sign midfielder Dax McCarty

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Dax McCarty will play a 19th MLS season, as Atlanta United announced Tuesday they have signed the veteran midfielder through the 2024 campaign with an option for 2025.
McCarty has made the third-most appearances in MLS history (466) since joining the league via the 2006 SuperDraft, plus has accumulated 22 goals and 71 assists. He most recently played for Nashville SC, in addition to stops at FC Dallas, D.C. United, New York Red Bulls and Chicago Fire FC.
"Dax has been one of the most consistent midfielders throughout his distinguished career in MLS," Atlanta United VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.
"Dax is a competitor and will bring a good mentality and leadership to our team. He has continued to prove over the last couple of seasons that he plays at a high level consistently and we are excited to welcome him and his family to Atlanta."
McCarty, 36, played nearly 1,900 regular-season minutes last year and helped Nashville reach the Leagues Cup Final. He was one of their foundational signings, contributing to four straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips.
In Atlanta, McCarty joins a deep-lying midfield group that's anchored by summer 2023 signing Tristan Muyumba and includes homegrown talent Ajani Fortune. Franco Ibarra and Santiago Sosa are both linked with moves to Argentina, while Amar Sejdic and Matheus Rossetto weren't retained after last season. Ozzie Alonso also retired.
The Five Stripes begin their 2024 schedule on Feb. 24 at defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
