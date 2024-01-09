Atlanta United sign midfielder Dax McCarty

Dax McCarty will play a 19th MLS season, as Atlanta United announced Tuesday they have signed the veteran midfielder through the 2024 campaign with an option for 2025.

"Dax has been one of the most consistent midfielders throughout his distinguished career in MLS," Atlanta United VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.

"Dax is a competitor and will bring a good mentality and leadership to our team. He has continued to prove over the last couple of seasons that he plays at a high level consistently and we are excited to welcome him and his family to Atlanta."