New England Revolution buyout goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík

The New England Revolution have parted ways with goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík, announcing Tuesday they have exercised the club’s buyout on the player’s Salary Budget charge.

Vaclík, 34, was signed by New England in August 2023, the same day they announced the departure of then-starting goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to Chelsea FC. Despite his résumé, which includes 501 appearances for the likes of FC Basel and Sevilla FC over a multi-year European career, the Czech international did not make an appearance for the Revolution.

Vaclík's exit follows the Revs signing goalkeeper Henrich Ravas from Polish top-flight side Widzew Łódź over the weekend. Earl Edwards Jr. and Jacob Jackson remain on the roster as additional goalkeeper options.

New England's competitive season begins with a Feb. 21 trip to Panama to face Independiente de La Chorrera in the Concacaf Champions Cup. They start their 2024 MLS regular-season slate three days later, on Feb. 24, when visiting D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

