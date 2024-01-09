Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign Honduran midfielder Deybi Flores

Deybi Flores - Toronto FC - transfer
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have brought Deybi Flores back to MLS, announcing Tuesday they have acquired the Honduran international midfielder from Hungarian top-flight side Fehérvár FC.

Flores is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He previously played for Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the mid-to-late 2010s.

"We are happy to have Deybi join us for 2024 and beyond. He is a warrior in the middle of the field and will be an important piece in our evolution as a group," Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez said in a release.

"Deybi possesses both the skill set and mentality we require at the central midfield position. We look forward to his arrival and getting to work."

The 27-year-old primarily plays as a defensive midfielder, which was a position of need for Toronto after club captain Michael Bradley's retirement. Flores joins Alonso Coello as No. 6 options for head coach John Herdman.

Flores has 9g/4a in 233 matches since starting his professional career at Honduran side Motagua. Outside of Vancouver and Motagua, he's also played extensively for Olimpia (Honduras) and recently featured at Panetolikos (Greece) and Fehérvár (Hungary).

A veteran of two Concacaf Gold Cups, Flores has featured 35 times for Los Catrachos.

"We are excited to welcome Deybi to Toronto and Toronto FC," Herdman said. "Deybi's fighting spirit and competitiveness have always stood out for me, and we are eager to integrate him into the team, forging connections that will fortify our midfield."

Toronto's new era begins Feb. 25 at defending Supporters' Shield champions FC Cincinnati (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker Toronto FC Deybi Flores

Related Stories

New England Revolution buyout goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík
Austin FC acquire Brazilian defender Guilherme Biro
Colorado Rapids sign Cole Bassett to contract extension
More News
More News
New England Revolution buyout goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution buyout goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík
Austin FC acquire Brazilian defender Guilherme Biro
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC acquire Brazilian defender Guilherme Biro
Connecticut United join MLS NEXT Pro for 2025 season

Connecticut United join MLS NEXT Pro for 2025 season
Colorado Rapids sign Cole Bassett to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign Cole Bassett to contract extension
Inter Miami sign Julian Gressel in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign Julian Gressel in free agency
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
5:48
Extratime

TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
More Video