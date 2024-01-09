Toronto FC sign Honduran midfielder Deybi Flores

"Deybi possesses both the skill set and mentality we require at the central midfield position. We look forward to his arrival and getting to work."

"We are happy to have Deybi join us for 2024 and beyond. He is a warrior in the middle of the field and will be an important piece in our evolution as a group," Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez said in a release.

Flores is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He previously played for Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the mid-to-late 2010s.

Toronto FC have brought Deybi Flores back to MLS, announcing Tuesday they have acquired the Honduran international midfielder from Hungarian top-flight side Fehérvár FC.

The 27-year-old primarily plays as a defensive midfielder, which was a position of need for Toronto after club captain Michael Bradley's retirement. Flores joins Alonso Coello as No. 6 options for head coach John Herdman.

Flores has 9g/4a in 233 matches since starting his professional career at Honduran side Motagua. Outside of Vancouver and Motagua, he's also played extensively for Olimpia (Honduras) and recently featured at Panetolikos (Greece) and Fehérvár (Hungary).

A veteran of two Concacaf Gold Cups, Flores has featured 35 times for Los Catrachos.

"We are excited to welcome Deybi to Toronto and Toronto FC," Herdman said. "Deybi's fighting spirit and competitiveness have always stood out for me, and we are eager to integrate him into the team, forging connections that will fortify our midfield."

Toronto's new era begins Feb. 25 at defending Supporters' Shield champions FC Cincinnati (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).