Inter Miami sign Julian Gressel in free agency

"We are pleased to add him to our squad as his versatility and quality delivery will bolster Inter Miami as we look to build on the successes of last season in 2024."

"Julian is an established player with a winning track record in the league who has proven himself at every stage during his MLS career," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

The move reunites Gressel with head coach Tata Martino, under whom the German-born college soccer product won MLS Cup 2018 at Atlanta United . Gressel, 30, recently won MLS Cup 2023 with the Columbus Crew as well.

The reigning Leagues Cup champions made the news official on Tuesday, announcing the US international wingback/midfielder has signed through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

Julian Gressel , one of the top free agents available this winter, has joined Inter Miami CF .

Inter Miami are Gressel’s fifth MLS club in eight seasons, having played for D.C. United and Vancouver Whitecaps FC in addition to Atlanta and Columbus. He has accumulated 25 goals and 66 assists in 213 regular-season games and is arguably the league’s premier crosser.

Since committing to the USMNT last winter, Gressel has contributed two assists in six games. He was part of their 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup squad.

"I’m thrilled to be joining such an ambitious organization as Inter Miami for this new chapter in my career," Gressel said. "I'm ready to get to work and use my experience in this league to help my new teammates and this great Club achieve its dream of winning more titles."

Gressel joins DeAndre Yedlin, a two-time USMNT World Cup veteran, as a right-back option for Martino at Inter Miami. He can also play midfield and provide top-end service to a Herons’ attack led by Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Leonardo Campana, Facundo Farías and more.

Inter Miami, after a jet-setting preseason tour, begin the 2024 MLS campaign with a Feb. 21 home match against Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).