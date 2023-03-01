Your Wednesday Kickoff: Austin FC need defenders, Portland Timbers need goals

Chicago Fire FC have signed Greek youth international striker Georgios Koutsias . The 19-year-old arrives from PAOK. Koutsias, who will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. He'll also take up an international roster position.

Austin FC have confirmed an early-season injury blow, announcing Tuesday that starting center back Julio Cascante is sidelined indefinitely after suffering a severe left adductor strain. The 29-year-old Costa Rican defender will be re-evaluated in eight weeks after sustaining the injury during Saturday's 3-2 Matchday 1 loss to St. Louis CITY SC. Austin confirmed Cascante won't require surgery.

The Portland Timbers are signing Ivorian forward Franck Boli from Hungarian club Ferencváros , sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Portland have been looking to add another option up top during the Primary Transfer Window and ultimately landed on Boli, via a deal that isn't guaranteed long-term, to maximize cap flexibility moving forward. The Timbers also remain in the market to add a center back after trading Bill Tuiloma to Charlotte FC last week. Boli, 29, has 42 goals and 11 assists in 126 appearances with Ferencváros, a heavyweight in the Hungarian top flight. He scored twice in 77 minutes in the UEFA Champions League group stage in 2020-21. This year, he has three goals in 428 minutes in league play for the club.

The season has officially started, but the offseason is unofficially still going. There’s been enough roster activity this week to constitute a quick Small-Sided to get you one day closer to Saturday. Starting with…

The first few weeks of the season occupy a weird section of the MLS analysis calendar. We move from offseason speculation into a liminal space where we’ve actually seen what teams look like on the field, but don’t have nearly enough info to say anything all that meaningful about it. Yeah, we can overreact and say teams are doomed after a Matchday 1 loss, but we all know that, in MLS, things change quickly and the speed at which those changes happen, plus a playoff system, means you really only have to be good at soccer for like two months of the season.

So don’t take me too seriously when I say this, but do understand there are some actual reasons for concern about Austin. Center back Julio Cascante is out for at least two months with a severe adductor strain. At least.

Adductor strains seem to have a tendency to drag on, even after you get past the initial recovery timeline. That’s bad news for a team that already had questions in central defense entering the year.

Former Austin center back Ruben Gabrielsen headed back home to Norway this offseason, leaving a hole at center back Austin patched up with Leo Väisänen from Swedish club IF Elfsborg. Again, we’re one game in. We don’t have any meaningful data yet. We have no real idea if he’s up to the task of replacing Gabrielsen. And now his job just got a lot more difficult as he integrates into the team.

On top of that, there’s whatever is going on right in front of the center backs with DP midfielder Alexander Ring. Eighteen-year-old Owen Wolff started ahead of him Saturday, and it seems like Ring may have outright lost the starting job. We’re now talking about unknowns or question marks at three key positions. For a team trying to surpass the highs of 2022, that’s a tough start. Not to say they’re doomed or anything, but they are facing a few more obstacles than expected for a team that seemed to have strength in continuity heading into the season.