Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 1

MLS is Back and so are the bangers! Now, it's time to make your choice in AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday voting.

Atlanta United star Thiago Almada delivered two of the best goals of Matchday 1 – both in second-half stoppage time to turn a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

The 21-year-old Designated Player, fresh off helping Argentina win the FIFA 2022 World Cup, first went bar down in the 93rd minute to bring Atlanta level. Then the 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year one-upped himself, curling home a stunning 99th-minute free kick past Quakes goalkeeper Daniel.

The other two candidates came from St. Louis CITY SC’s historic first MLS match, a stunning 3-2 victory over Austin FC at Q2 Stadium.

After Tim Parker scored the first goal in St. Louis history to put the visitors in front, Sebastián Driussi leveled the score in first-half stoppage time, deftly taking down a long ball from the back with his right foot and then chipping St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki from the edge of the 18-yard box.

João Klauss later provided the dramatic late-match winner with a devastating cutback and finish with the outside of his right foot four minutes from full-time – letting St. Louis CITY SC celebrate a dream debut.