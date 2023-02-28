Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 1?

Go check out some of the touch compilations on social media. Not only did Buck win back possession and play the pass-before-the-pass that led to Kessler’s late strike, but he also delivered the delicious service into the box that Kessler had clanged off the woodwork earlier in the match. And he was clever both on and off the ball throughout, sniffing out danger in key moments and using his body adeptly to make life difficult for Brandt Bronico and his CLTFC teammates.