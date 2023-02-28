Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Who shined brightest on MLS is Back weekend?

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

A rout from arguably the league’s top squad and a historic result for the league’s newest club – MLS is Back weekend provided plenty of worthwhile candidates for 2023's first Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

23MLS_TOTM-MW1-4x5

The Philadelphia Union roared to a 4-1 win over the Columbus Crew, powered by 2g/2a from reigning Best XI presented by Continental Tire midfielder Dániel Gazdag. Argentine striker Julián Carranza had a brace as well, showing the Eastern Conference juggernaut hasn’t missed a beat after narrowly missing out on MLS Cup and the Supporters’ Shield in 2022.

Matchday 1 tossed St. Louis CITY SC a formidable task, and the expansion side responded with a thrilling 3-2 comeback win at 2022 Western Conference finalist Austin FC. Bradley Carnell gets top coaching honors for the club’s first-ever win, while DP midfielder Eduard Löwen’s two assists earn him a starting spot. DP striker João Klauss’ late game-winner places him on the bench.

Fresh off helping Argentina win the FIFA 2022 World Cup, Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada brought the house down before nearly 70,000 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The league’s most-expensive incoming transfer scored two golazos in second-half stoppage time, powering a 2-1 win over the visiting San Jose Earthquakes.

The last midfield spot goes to FC Cincinnati’s Obinna Nwobodo; the DP d-mid scored the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC.

Flanking Carranza, homegrown attackers Jordan Morris and Ted Ku-DiPietro were both stellar for their respective teams. Morris had a brace in Seattle Sounders FC’s 4-0 rout of the Colorado Rapids, while Ku-DiPietro had 1g/1a off the bench in a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Toronto FC – including a stoppage-time winner.

All three defenders are goalscoring center backs who ably put out fires as well: Sergii Kryvtsov (Inter Miami CF), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) and Henry Kessler (New England Revolution). Kryvtsov’s opener started a 2-0 win over CF Montréal, Zimmerman scored the first goal of the 2023 campaign in a comfortable 2-0 victory over New York City FC, and Kessler’s striker-like finish earned a late 1-0 win at Charlotte FC.

Goalkeeper provided the hardest decision, but the nod goes to Miami’s Drake Callender. His six-save shutout was full of timely plays (reinforced by several underlying stats) and spoiled Hernan Losada's managerial debut for Montréal.

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Drake Callender (MIA) - Sergii Kryvtsov (MIA), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Henry Kessler (NE) - Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Obinna Nwobodo (CIN), Eduard Löwen (STL), Thiago Almada (ATL) - Jordan Morris (SEA), Julián Carranza (PHI), Ted Ku-DiPietro (DC)

Coach: Bradley Carnell (STL)

Bench: Pedro Gallese (ORL), Nouhou (SEA), Juan Mosquera (POR), Noel Buck (NE), Kervin Arriaga (MIN), Damir Kreilach (RSL), Cristian Roldan (SEA), Jacob Shaffelburg (NSH), João Klauss (STL)

23_MLS_AudixGDP_TrackerGraphic_MW1

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Related Stories

St. Louis CITY shock MLS with "unbelievable" debut win at Austin
World Cup winner Thiago Almada saves Atlanta United with UNREAL golazos
MLS Cup favorites? Philadelphia Union make statement to "doubter" 
Seattle Sounders put Club World Cup disappointment behind in Colorado Rapids rout
Drake Callender Serhii Kryvtsov Walker Zimmerman Henry Kessler Daniel Gazdag Obinna Nwobodo Eduard Löwen Thiago Almada Jordan Morris Julian Carranza Theodore Ku-Dipietro Team of the Matchday Matchday

Related Stories

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Who were the clear standouts on Decision Day?
Team of the Week presented by Audi: LAFC, Vancouver create Decision Day momentum in Week 33
Team of the Week presented by Audi: LA Galaxy, NYCFC reignite playoff push in Week 32
More News
More News
Austin FC center back Julio Cascante out long-term with injury

Austin FC center back Julio Cascante out long-term with injury
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada named Player of the Matchday
Chicago Fire sign Greek striker Georgios Koutsias to U22 Initiative deal
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire sign Greek striker Georgios Koutsias to U22 Initiative deal
Team of the Matchday: Who shined brightest on MLS is Back weekend?

Team of the Matchday: Who shined brightest on MLS is Back weekend?
Toronto FC, defender Kadin Chung mutually terminate contract
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC, defender Kadin Chung mutually terminate contract
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 1?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 1?
More News
Video
Video
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Player of the Matchday 
0:55

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Player of the Matchday 
Almada, Driussi and Klauss deliver | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:53

Almada, Driussi and Klauss deliver | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City | February 27
7:28

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City | February 27
Goal: J. Mosquera vs. SKC, 6’
1:19

Goal: J. Mosquera vs. SKC, 6’
More Video