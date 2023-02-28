Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC, defender Kadin Chung mutually terminate contract

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Kadin Chung

Toronto FC and defender Kadin Chung have mutually agreed to terminated Chung's contract, the club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old joined Toronto before the 2022 season and appeared in eight regular season matches (five starts), posting one assist in 451 minutes of play. He also appeared as a substitute in Toronto's postponed 2020 Canadian Championship (played in 2022), subbing on in the 65th minute of TFC's penalty-shootout win.

Chung started his career with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC residency program in September 2011 before playing spells with Whitecaps FC 2, 1. FC Kaiserslautern II (German fifth division), and Pacific FC (Canadian Premier League). He also featured prominently for Canada’s U-17 and U-17 national teams.

The British Colombia native was not named to Toronto's 20-man matchday squad for their 3-2 MLS is Back loss to D.C. United. Canadian men's national teamer Richie Laryea and second-year homegrown Kosi Thompson currently occupy the top two right back spots on the Red's depth chart.

Toronto FC travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on Atlanta United on March 4 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

