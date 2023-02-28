Real or fake? Rendering verdicts after MLS Matchday 1

Teams will peak, dip and evolve throughout 2023. Matchday 1 is just when the first data points are entered.

After a delay thanks to Mother Nature, Matchday 1 is officially in the books. It’s the first of a long, winding road that leads to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

Question: Attack out of sync?

Attack out of sync? Verdict: Real

Talles Magno still does not look comfortable as a No. 9. Matias Pellegrini did not look comfortable as a No. 10. Both players are natural wingers.

NYCFC lost 2-0 to Nashville SC, dominating possession (and passes), but generally not bothering the hosts’ defense. They created just 0.4 expected goals (xG), despite chasing the game in the second half.

Magno’s sample size at center forward is large enough that it’s reasonable to be out on it (I sure am). To be fair to NYCFC, it took a little while for Taty Castellanos to jump, but Magno was perhaps the league’s best left winger over the first half of 2022 when Castellanos was at center forward. Rival MLS executives told me Magno can be a UEFA Champions League-level player at left wing… not center forward.

Right now, there’s reason to worry. The good news? NYCFC’s 2023 roster will look far different than the roster that opened Matchday 1. Hell, I’d reckon the roster will look different by the end of March. They still have ample room to add high-level talent and a track record of usually acquiring the right players.

Reports indicate Santi Rodriguez will soon make his way back to NYCFC. They need him ASAP. Last season, the Uruguayan attacker was seventh in MLS in chances created from open play per 90 minutes and sixth in assists per 90 minutes. He’s perfect to take the mantle from club legend Maxi Moralez, who was part of the winter exodus.

The attack will be fine. Rodriguez will come back and maybe another piece will be added, but even just Rodriguez should solve a lot of problems.