Your Wednesday Kickoff: 5 reasons to get excited about the 2023 MLS All-Star Game

I’m assuming they’re going to bring Gunnersaurus. In fact, I’m personally demanding they bring Gunnersaurus and that he plays a halftime game against the other MLS mascots. Rapid Man, Crew Cat, Trainy McTrainface, all of them. I’m just saying, how will we ever know if MLS truly measures up to the Prem if Sir Minty can’t mark Gunnersaurus out of a match? I’m trying to think about the future of the league here. Frankly, whether this whole thing lives or dies lies with Sir Minty. We always knew it would come to this, but it almost feels reassuring to know we’ll have an outcome soon. It’s been a fun ride either way, y’all.