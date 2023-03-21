USMNT camp returns: Dike, Zendejas and good vibes before Nations League 

Daryl Dike and Alejandro Zendejas hadn’t played together before this week, and they’ve still only been in one another’s company for a day or two.

Yet their quickly-developing camaraderie was apparent as they took questions from reporters on Monday afternoon – and for US men’s national team fans, it offered an encouraging glimpse of the vibes around the squad ahead of this month’s Concacaf Nations League matches at Grenada (March 24) and vs. El Salvador (March 27).

"In terms of playing with Alex, today's the first session that I've actually been able to do that and it was nice," said Dike of his new colleague. "In the possession drills, we were on the same team, so things were going well there and I think our team won.

"We did a finishing drill after," continued the West Bromwich Albion striker on a video conference call from the USMNT’s current base in Four Corners, Florida. "He definitely lost the finishing drill, of course – "

"Nahhhh, it was close, it was close!" interjected Zendejas as he sat next to Dike. "They took off some goals off of us, you know that, too."

"Ahh, that’s fair,” conceded Dike with a smile. "But no, it's good. Obviously you can see how good he is, you can see his left foot, little wand there…"