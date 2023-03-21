Vancouver Whitecaps striker Sergio Córdova sidelined for 6-8 weeks

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Sergio Cordova VAN

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will be without striker Sergio Córdova for 6-8 weeks as he recovers from a right hamstring strain, the club announced Tuesday.

The new Designated Player sustained the injury in last weekend's 1-1 draw at the LA Galaxy, a development that’s ruled him out of Venezuela’s friendlies during the March international window.

What will Córdova miss?

With the injury timeline Vancouver provided, Córdova could miss upwards of a dozen games across all competitions. Most crucially, Córdova is set to miss their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal series against LAFC on April 5 (home leg) and April 11 (away leg). The reigning Canadian Championship winners will also start their title defense in early May.

Córdova, 25, signed with Vancouver in late February from German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg and awaits his first goal for the club, making four league appearances totaling 137 minutes. This is Córdova’s second season in MLS after spending 2022 on loan at Real Salt Lake, scoring nine goals and logging two assists in 33 appearances.

Who steps in?

With Córdova sidelined, Vancouver are expected to lean on Brian White in the starting No. 9 role. Simon Becher is in his first top-flight season after spending last year on Vancouver’s MLS NEXT Pro team, then the likes of Déiber Caicedo and Cristian Dájome can play as second strikers.

Big picture, the Whitecaps are trying to bust out of a second straight slow start under manager Vanni Sartini ahead of this Saturday's Matchday 5 fixture at Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They have two points through Matchday 4, posting a 0W-2L-2D record while struggling to hold onto leads.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sergio Córdova

Related Stories

Power Rankings: How high can Atlanta United, St. Louis CITY SC climb?
Vancouver Whitecaps comfortably advance in CCL despite second-leg loss to Real Espana
Stephanie Labbé, Vancouver Whitecaps bring women's pro soccer to Canada: “This is a movement”
More News
More News
Columbus Crew striker Kevin Molino out 6-8 weeks with knee injury

Columbus Crew striker Kevin Molino out 6-8 weeks with knee injury
USA vs. Grenada: How to watch & stream, preview of Nations League game

USA vs. Grenada: How to watch & stream, preview of Nations League game
Vancouver Whitecaps striker Sergio Córdova sidelined for 6-8 weeks

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Sergio Córdova sidelined for 6-8 weeks
USMNT camp returns: Dike, Zendejas and good vibes before Nations League 
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT camp returns: Dike, Zendejas and good vibes before Nations League 
Philadelphia Union extend 2022 MLS Defender of the Year Jakob Glesnes
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union extend 2022 MLS Defender of the Year Jakob Glesnes
LA Galaxy sign Argentine defender Julián Aude to U22 Initiative deal
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign Argentine defender Julián Aude to U22 Initiative deal
More News
Video
Video
Ali Curtis previews 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season: "Innovation is one of our pillars"
5:14

Ali Curtis previews 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season: "Innovation is one of our pillars"
DENIED! Which goalkeepers were game-changers on Matchday 4?
1:43

DENIED! Which goalkeepers were game-changers on Matchday 4?
MLS 101 with Arsenal’s Matt Turner
1:52

MLS 101 with Arsenal’s Matt Turner
Video Review sent the referee BACK to the monitor?!?! 
10:57
Instant Replay

Video Review sent the referee BACK to the monitor?!?! 
More Video