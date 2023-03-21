Vancouver Whitecaps striker Sergio Córdova sidelined for 6-8 weeks

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will be without striker Sergio Córdova for 6-8 weeks as he recovers from a right hamstring strain, the club announced Tuesday.

The new Designated Player sustained the injury in last weekend's 1-1 draw at the LA Galaxy, a development that’s ruled him out of Venezuela’s friendlies during the March international window.

What will Córdova miss?

With the injury timeline Vancouver provided, Córdova could miss upwards of a dozen games across all competitions. Most crucially, Córdova is set to miss their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal series against LAFC on April 5 (home leg) and April 11 (away leg). The reigning Canadian Championship winners will also start their title defense in early May.

Córdova, 25, signed with Vancouver in late February from German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg and awaits his first goal for the club, making four league appearances totaling 137 minutes. This is Córdova’s second season in MLS after spending 2022 on loan at Real Salt Lake, scoring nine goals and logging two assists in 33 appearances.

Who steps in?

With Córdova sidelined, Vancouver are expected to lean on Brian White in the starting No. 9 role. Simon Becher is in his first top-flight season after spending last year on Vancouver’s MLS NEXT Pro team, then the likes of Déiber Caicedo and Cristian Dájome can play as second strikers.