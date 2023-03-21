Philadelphia Union extend 2022 MLS Defender of the Year Jakob Glesnes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Jakob Glesnes has committed his long-term future to the Philadelphia Union, with the club announcing Tuesday they've signed the 2022 MLS Defender of the Year to a new contract.
One of the league's top center backs since joining the Union in 2020 from Strømsgodset, the 28-year-old Norwegian inked a new deal through 2025 with a club option for 2026.
"Since arriving in MLS, Jakob has been a critical piece of our backline’s strong defensive record and was recognized individually as the 2022 MLS Defender of the Year," Philly sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.
"Jakob has proven not only his sporting value, but also as a leader on and off the field. We’re happy to have reached an agreement to extend his stay in Philadelphia."
Forming an elite pairing with Jack Elliott, along with fullbacks Kai Wagner and Olivier Mbazio and three-time Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake, Glesnes anchors a ferocious defensive unit that gave up only 26 goals last season as Philadelphia were Eastern Conference champions and MLS Cup 2022 runners-up.
Starting all 34 matches last year, Glesnes led the Union in interceptions (57) while contributing three assists en route to MLS-All Star and MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire selections in 2022. He currently owns the longest active streak in MLS with 76 consecutive matches played, dating back to October 2020.
Glesnes also boasts a powerful right foot that's led to some memorable long-range golazos: four overall, to go along with five assists, in 91 total regular-season appearances.
