Philadelphia Union extend 2022 MLS Defender of the Year Jakob Glesnes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Jakob Glesnes has committed his long-term future to the Philadelphia Union, with the club announcing Tuesday they've signed the 2022 MLS Defender of the Year to a new contract.

One of the league's top center backs since joining the Union in 2020 from Strømsgodset, the 28-year-old Norwegian inked a new deal through 2025 with a club option for 2026.

"Since arriving in MLS, Jakob has been a critical piece of our backline’s strong defensive record and was recognized individually as the 2022 MLS Defender of the Year," Philly sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.