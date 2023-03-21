MLS vs. Arsenal! 2023 MLS All-Star Game set for July in DC

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will return to a familiar format, as Major League Soccer today announced English Premier League side Arsenal FC as the MLS All-Stars’ opponent for the marquee showdown on July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, 10 top Arsenal FC players will face off against 10 MLS All-Stars in the 2023 MLS Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G at Audi Field on the night of July 18.

“Fans at Audi Field and watching on MLS Season Pass will be treated to back-to-back fun and thrilling nights featuring skill, style, and intense competition as top global stars meet in our nation’s capital. As our league, clubs, partners, and fans converge in D.C. for a week of events, a matchup between Arsenal and the best of MLS is the perfect way to celebrate the sport and culture of soccer in North America.”

“Major League Soccer is pleased to welcome Arsenal FC as the opponent for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game and All-Star Skills Challenge,” said MLS Deputy Commissioner and President, Gary Stevenson. “Arsenal FC is one of the most storied and popular clubs in the world and they are giving their fans a memorable season as they sit at the top of the Premier League table.

The MLS All-Star Game and Skills Challenge will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app .

In addition to the match and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge at Audi Field, MLS will host a week of events and programming surrounding the game in Washington, D.C., including a concert, community service initiatives, and player appearances, as well as a fan fest hosted at The Wharf district along the Anacostia River.

“I’ve had a front-row seat to watch the growth and development of Major League Soccer, first as a player and now as a manager,” said Rooney. “The opportunity to lead the best our league has to offer against a top Premier League club like Arsenal will be a highlight for me personally and an unforgettable experience for our passionate fanbase here in D.C.”

D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney will serve as head coach for the MLS All-Stars as they take on the current Premier League leaders. The 2023 All-Star Game will be Rooney’s third All-Star appearance as he played in the 2019 edition against Atlético Madrid and played against the MLS All-Stars in 2011 as a member of Manchester United.

Arsenal return

The 2023 All-Star game will be a rematch of the 2016 MLS All-Star Game in San Jose at PayPal Park, which ended 2-1 in Arsenal’s favor following a late goal by Chuba Akpom.

One of the most decorated clubs in the world, Arsenal have won 13 league titles, a record 14 FA Cups, and currently sit atop the English Premier League with 10 games to go. Led by manager Mikel Arteta, the team features a host of global stars, including US men’s national team goalkeeper and 2021 MLS All-Star Game MVP Matt Turner (ex-New England Revolution). Arsenal’s roster also includes English forward Bukayo Saka, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus and Norwegian midfielder Martin Ødegaard.

"It’s great that we’re playing against the MLS All-Stars in Washington D.C. in July," said Arteta. "Our US tour last summer was very good preparation for the season, and we’re looking forward to once again visiting our amazing supporters in the US. The match against the MLS All-Stars will be a good test ahead of the 2023-24 season."