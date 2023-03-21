Columbus Crew striker Kevin Molino out 6-8 weeks with knee injury

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Kevin Molino

Columbus Crew striker Kevin Molino's awful luck with knee injuries has continued, with the club announcing Tuesday that the Trinidad and Tobago international will be out 6-8 weeks after undergoing a meniscectomy.

The 32-year-old, who has suffered three torn ACLs, made substitute appearances in the Crew's first three matches of the 2023 season before getting the procedure last week.

Molino missed the Crew's 2-1 Matchday 4 loss to the New York Red Bulls, as did fellow forwards Cucho Hernández (hamstring) and Christian Ramírez, a winter signing who has yet to make his debut due to a foot injury.

Molino joined Columbus as a free agent in 2021, suffering his most recent ACL tear that season. The veteran striker had productive stints with Minnesota United (2017-202) and Orlando City SC (2015-2017), tallying 34 goals and 29 assists in 129 regular-season games over the course of his MLS career.

The Crew's shorthanded striking corps has relatively unproven youngsters Jacen Russell-Rowe and 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas signing Maximilian “Max” Arfsten. Playmaker Lucas Zelarayán has also been deployed as a shadow striker this season by new head coach Wilfried Nancy.

Columbus, who have four points in four matches this season, host the surging Atlanta United Saturday in in MLS Matchday 5 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Columbus Crew Kevin Molino

Related Stories

Power Rankings: How high can Atlanta United, St. Louis CITY SC climb?
Power Rankings: LAFC overtake Seattle Sounders after Matchday 3
Power Rankings: Seattle Sounders seize top spot after Matchday 2
More News
More News
Columbus Crew striker Kevin Molino out 6-8 weeks with knee injury

Columbus Crew striker Kevin Molino out 6-8 weeks with knee injury
USA vs. Grenada: How to watch & stream, preview of Nations League game

USA vs. Grenada: How to watch & stream, preview of Nations League game
Vancouver Whitecaps striker Sergio Córdova sidelined for 6-8 weeks

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Sergio Córdova sidelined for 6-8 weeks
USMNT camp returns: Dike, Zendejas and good vibes before Nations League 
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT camp returns: Dike, Zendejas and good vibes before Nations League 
Philadelphia Union extend 2022 MLS Defender of the Year Jakob Glesnes
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union extend 2022 MLS Defender of the Year Jakob Glesnes
LA Galaxy sign Argentine defender Julián Aude to U22 Initiative deal
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign Argentine defender Julián Aude to U22 Initiative deal
More News
Video
Video
Ali Curtis previews 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season: "Innovation is one of our pillars"
5:14

Ali Curtis previews 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season: "Innovation is one of our pillars"
DENIED! Which goalkeepers were game-changers on Matchday 4?
1:43

DENIED! Which goalkeepers were game-changers on Matchday 4?
MLS 101 with Arsenal’s Matt Turner
1:52

MLS 101 with Arsenal’s Matt Turner
Video Review sent the referee BACK to the monitor?!?! 
10:57
Instant Replay

Video Review sent the referee BACK to the monitor?!?! 
More Video