Columbus Crew striker Kevin Molino out 6-8 weeks with knee injury

Columbus Crew striker Kevin Molino's awful luck with knee injuries has continued, with the club announcing Tuesday that the Trinidad and Tobago international will be out 6-8 weeks after undergoing a meniscectomy.

The 32-year-old, who has suffered three torn ACLs, made substitute appearances in the Crew's first three matches of the 2023 season before getting the procedure last week.

Molino joined Columbus as a free agent in 2021, suffering his most recent ACL tear that season. The veteran striker had productive stints with Minnesota United (2017-202) and Orlando City SC (2015-2017), tallying 34 goals and 29 assists in 129 regular-season games over the course of his MLS career.