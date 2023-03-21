Columbus Crew striker Kevin Molino out 6-8 weeks with knee injury

Columbus Crew striker Kevin Molino's awful luck with knee injuries has continued, with the club announcing Tuesday that the Trinidad and Tobago international will be out 6-8 weeks after undergoing a meniscectomy.
The 32-year-old, who has suffered three torn ACLs, made substitute appearances in the Crew's first three matches of the 2023 season before getting the procedure last week.
Molino missed the Crew's 2-1 Matchday 4 loss to the New York Red Bulls, as did fellow forwards Cucho Hernández (hamstring) and Christian Ramírez, a winter signing who has yet to make his debut due to a foot injury.
Molino joined Columbus as a free agent in 2021, suffering his most recent ACL tear that season. The veteran striker had productive stints with Minnesota United (2017-202) and Orlando City SC (2015-2017), tallying 34 goals and 29 assists in 129 regular-season games over the course of his MLS career.
The Crew's shorthanded striking corps has relatively unproven youngsters Jacen Russell-Rowe and 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas signing Maximilian “Max” Arfsten. Playmaker Lucas Zelarayán has also been deployed as a shadow striker this season by new head coach Wilfried Nancy.
Columbus, who have four points in four matches this season, host the surging Atlanta United Saturday in in MLS Matchday 5 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).