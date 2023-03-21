USA vs. Grenada: How to watch & stream, preview of Nations League game

After a nine-month pause, the US men's national team resume their 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League slate on Friday evening when visiting the Caribbean island of Grenada for a League A (Group D) fixture where they've heavy favorites.

These Nations League matches mark the USMNT's first official gathering since competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup , and some crucial berths are on the line. Interim head coach Anthony Hudson's squad will advance to June’s Nations League semifinals if they top the group, and the two top teams in each League A group qualify for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup .

In addition to Wednesday's encounter, the USMNT will also host El Salvador on March 27 (7:30 pm ET | TNT, Universo, Peacock) at Exploria Stadium, home of Orlando City SC , during this March international window.

With other mainstays like Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, AC Milan fullback Sergiño Dest, Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah and Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic in camp, there's ample talent to punch Nations League and Gold Cup tickets for this summer.

Several standouts are missing out to injury, including Lille forward Timothy Weah and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams. Yet there's no shortage of key players available, ranging from Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna returning amid off-field controversy to Club América winger Alex Zendejas appearing after declaring his commitment to representing the United States .

Otherwise, it's a Europe-heavy group that's hoping to replicate (or better) a 5-0 rout of Grenada at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium last June. FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira scored four goals in that game, but wasn't called in this go-around by the USMNT coaching staff.

Grenada can't qualify for this summer's Nations League semifinals, but they're technically still eligible for an automatic ticket to the 2023 Gold Cup. Doing so would require a Herculean upset of the USMNT, which would stand among the biggest results in the region's international soccer history.

Given those long odds, The Spice Boys' likeliest path to a fourth-ever Gold Cup is via the Gold Cup preliminary qualifying tournament in mid-June. That event will determine the final three teams that qualify for the bi-annual continental showdown.

Most of Grenada's roster plays in their domestic league, but there's also a sizable UK-based crowd. Experienced heads like goalkeeper Jason Belfon and striker Jamal Charles will be heavily leaned upon.