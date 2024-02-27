Your Tuesday Kickoff: Who has the toughest Concacaf Champions Cup return leg?

Minnesota United FC have hired Eric Ramsay as their next head coach. Ramsay arrives after being an assistant coach for famed Premier League side Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. He's also worked with the Wales national team, Chelsea, Swansea City and Shrewsbury Town. At age 32, Ramsay becomes the youngest head coach in Major League Soccer.

The first round of the revamped 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup (FKA CCL) continues tonight with four MLS teams taking the field. It’s just the beginning of the competition, but CCC teams are already having a tough time balancing the burden of two competitions at the start of the season. The seven CCC participants who played last week earned six draws and one loss over the first MLS weekend. As of now, it seems relatively likely six of those teams will have to continue that balancing act.

Here’s where things stand for our teams looking to advance.

Orlando City - 3 | Cavalry FC - 0

The Lions are going to be just fine after a 3-0 road win in leg one. It will be curious to see how Oscar Pareja approaches this one. Is it an opportunity for Orlando’s best XI to get a little comfortable with each other early in the season or is it an opportunity to rest up for Inter Miami on Saturday? The answer feels kind of (extremely) obvious right now considering how things went for CCC teams this weekend, but you never know. And you can never take Concacaf play too lightly.

Philadelphia Union - 3 | Deportivo Saprissa - 2

It’s a bit strange to see the Union on alert after scoring three times in the first leg, but Saprissa made things interesting with a 90th-minute goal down in Costa Rica. That being said, it’s hard to worry too much with Philly back at Subaru Park. They don’t lose at home. Ever. Besides the one time they lost at home in the last two seasons.

There’s still a little cause for concern, though. We should all be aware by now that Saprissa are never a team to dismiss in Concacaf. And the Union could be missing a key element of their home-field dominance. Andre Blake missed match one of the MLS season with an adductor injury and is questionable for this one.

The Union should be fine though… unless?

Houston Dynamo FC - 1 | St. Louis CITY SC - 2

St. Louis started their season with a cinematic moment when MLS SuperDraft pick Hosei Kijima scored a stoppage-time winner in leg one just hours after officially signing with the team. But the tie isn’t over. St. Louis have to go to Hell In The Shell and hold onto a 2-1 lead. That won’t be easy.

However, Houston have had a rough start to the year that got rougher when DP forward Sebas Ferreira left leg one with a non-contact injury to his hamstring. They’ll need their goalscorer-by-committee approach to come to life tonight. The good news is they only need one goal to do it. A 1-0 win would see them advance on away goals. If I were them, I would avoid kicking the ball directly to St. Louis inside their own 18.

Nashville SC - 3 | Moca FC - 0

If anyone scores in Wednesday’s second leg it will feel like a minor miracle. Nashville will be more Nashville than ever considering their three-goal lead and the fact both Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge weren’t available for their MLS opener due to injury. Nashville will be more than prepared to make this as difficult a process as possible for Moca.

FC Cincinnati - 2 | Cavalier FC - 0

Cincy are up and doing just fine heading into the second leg against Cavalier. It would take something pretty remarkable for this to slip away.

New England Revolution - 1 | CA Independiente - 0