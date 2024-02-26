Stock Up, Stock Down: LAFC look refreshed, Austin show concerns

Welcome to my weekly column where I take stock of the good and not-so-good in Major League Soccer over the past week.

Opening weekend is always exciting whether you are a coach, player, executive or fan. There is hope, belief and optimism abound, and trust me there is enough for everyone to go around. I entered every season as a player with the hope and belief that we had a chance to win a trophy that season. That is the beauty of MLS.

After a respectable 14 goals last season, Benteke must take the next step this season to being a more consistent finisher and a contender for the Golden Boot if D.C. United want to push for playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Benteke powered D.C. United to a 3-1 win against the New England Revolution with a couple of powerful and well-timed headers, plus a scrappy finish at the back post as well. Credit to D.C. United for setting up their aerial threat with good service and the big Belgian striker made no mistake.

When you open up the season with a hat trick, you're going to end up at the top of this list.

A tall, skinny, skillful attacking midfielder who can set up plays in the final third? No wonder I love this kid, I see myself in him!

Gutiérrez started the year with a bang, a smashing goal from outside the box that had some venom in it. This is something I had not seen from him before and it was a welcome sight, not only to me but to Chicago Fire head coach Frank Klopas as well. Klopas has been challenging Gutiérrez to get on the scoresheet more and this weekend we saw his full potential.