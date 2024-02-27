Young Players: Who were standouts during MLS is Back?

Welcome back to MLSsoccer.com’s weekly encomium of the best and brightest among Major League Soccer’s burgeoning crops of youthful talent. We’ve been on this grind for several years now, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with BODYARMOR and 22 Under 22, this site’s annual ranking of the league’s most promising wunderkinds.

In keeping with the latter, we use the same eligibility standards as 22U22, which limits consideration to players who remain under the age of 22 as of Decision Day, the final matchday of the regular season (October 19). And remember! You can join in this process, too. Just look for a post like this on or around Mondays, and reply with your nominations from the prior week’s league action.