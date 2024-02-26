Matchday

Orlando City vs. Cavalry FC: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Orlando City SC will look to finish off Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC and book their spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday night at Inter&Co Stadium.

How to watch & stream

  • English: FS2, Fubo TV
  • Spanish: ViX

When

Where

  • Inter&Co Stadium | Orlando, Florida

After a comfortable 3-0 win in last week's away leg, the Lions have everything in their favor to advance and secure a CCC rematch against Tigres UANL. Oscar Pareja's side gave the Liga MX titans everything they could handle during a memorable Round of 16 series in 2023.

Expanded and rebranded for 2024, the Champions Cup winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The tournament final is held on June 2.

Orlando City

Facundo Torres followed Duncan McGuire's opener with a brace as Orlando all but decided their Round One series opener with a convincing performance at Starlight Stadium.

However, don't expect the Lions to take their foot off the gas at Inter&Co Stadium, where their home fans have yet to celebrate a goal this season after being held to a scoreless draw by CF Montréal during MLS is Back weekend.

Cavalry FC

Visiting an MLS powerhouse would already be a daunting task for Cavalry under the best of circumstances, let alone facing a three-goal deficit. 

And yet that's what Tommy Wheeldon Jr.'s side must do in order to keep their CCC dreams alive. It would take something seriously special, but we've seen crazy upsets in this tournament before.

