DC United's Christian Benteke named Player of the Matchday

Benteke scored all three goals during the Black-and-Red’s 3-1 season-opening home victory over the New England Revolution . He first tallied on a towering header (34'), then poked home from close range (72') and iced the match with another header (90+3').

That approach paid dividends for D.C. United as the 2024 MLS season began, giving the Belgian striker the year’s first Player of the Matchday honor.

With his hat trick, Benteke became the sixth player in MLS history to score at least three goals in a season-opening match. He has also now scored 17 times in the regular season since the start of 2023, which is tied for the second-most goals behind only LAFC’s Dénis Bouanga (20).

In his last four appearances, dating back to September 2023, Benteke has scored seven goals (including two hat tricks). D.C.’s victory was their fourth-straight season-opening win, establishing a new club record.

Up next, D.C. United visit the Portland Timbers on Saturday looking to win the opening two games of their Troy Lesesne era (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).