DC United's Christian Benteke named Player of the Matchday

When in doubt, find Christian Benteke in the six-yard box.

That approach paid dividends for D.C. United as the 2024 MLS season began, giving the Belgian striker the year’s first Player of the Matchday honor.

Benteke scored all three goals during the Black-and-Red’s 3-1 season-opening home victory over the New England Revolution. He first tallied on a towering header (34'), then poked home from close range (72') and iced the match with another header (90+3').

With his hat trick, Benteke became the sixth player in MLS history to score at least three goals in a season-opening match. He has also now scored 17 times in the regular season since the start of 2023, which is tied for the second-most goals behind only LAFC’s Dénis Bouanga (20).

In his last four appearances, dating back to September 2023, Benteke has scored seven goals (including two hat tricks). D.C.’s victory was their fourth-straight season-opening win, establishing a new club record.

Up next, D.C. United visit the Portland Timbers on Saturday looking to win the opening two games of their Troy Lesesne era (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The MLS Player of the Matchday is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

