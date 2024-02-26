Matchday

Philadelphia Union vs. Deportivo Saprissa: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The Philadelphia Union look to build off their Leg 1 road win over Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa and book their place in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. Leg 2 awaits Tuesday night at Subaru Park.

How to watch & stream

  • English: FS2, Fubo TV
  • Spanish: TUDN

When

Where

  • Subaru Park | Chester, Pennsylvania

A second-half Julián Carranza hat trick fueled the Union's 3-2 Leg 1 win in Costa Rica. Beyond the one-goal aggregate advantage, the offensive outburst gives them a little extra breathing room for Leg 2 since away goals are the first tiebreaker.

Expanded and rebranded for 2024, the Champions Cup winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The tournament final is held on June 2.

Philadelphia Union

A perennial Eastern Conference power, Philadelphia are no stranger to deep runs in continental play. They reached the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals twice in the last three years and finished third in 2023's Leagues Cup.

If Jim Curtin's side can score multiple goals for the third straight game – they put two away against Chicago on the weekend – they'll be in good shape to turn their 3-2 aggregate lead into a Round of 16 ticket vs. Pachuca (Liga MX).

One position to watch: Star goalkeeper Andre Blake is questionable to play with a right adductor injury.

Deportivo Saprissa

Saprissa showed a lot of fight to score a 90th-minute goal in Leg 1 and keep the series within reach. Still, they need at least two goals in Chester to have a shot at the Round of 16.

