Philadelphia Union vs. Deportivo Saprissa: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The Philadelphia Union look to build off their Leg 1 road win over Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa and book their place in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. Leg 2 awaits Tuesday night at Subaru Park.

Expanded and rebranded for 2024, the Champions Cup winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The tournament final is held on June 2.

A second-half Julián Carranza hat trick fueled the Union's 3-2 Leg 1 win in Costa Rica. Beyond the one-goal aggregate advantage, the offensive outburst gives them a little extra breathing room for Leg 2 since away goals are the first tiebreaker.

A perennial Eastern Conference power, Philadelphia are no stranger to deep runs in continental play. They reached the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals twice in the last three years and finished third in 2023's Leagues Cup.

If Jim Curtin's side can score multiple goals for the third straight game – they put two away against Chicago on the weekend – they'll be in good shape to turn their 3-2 aggregate lead into a Round of 16 ticket vs. Pachuca (Liga MX).