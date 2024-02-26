Houston Dynamo vs. St. Louis CITY: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The first-ever expansion team to top an MLS regular-season conference, St. Louis finished above the likes of Western powerhouses LAFC and Seattle Sounders in 2023 thanks to a 17W-12L-5D record (56 points).

Bradley Carnell's side can now expand their success beyond the league, needing just a win or draw by any scoreline Tuesday night in Houston to move on to the next stage of an international tournament for the first time in club history.