Houston Dynamo vs. St. Louis CITY: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Can St. Louis CITY SC build off their historic inaugural season with yet another club milestone? Can Houston Dynamo FC pull off the comeback in front of their home fans? Leg 2 of their 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series awaits Tuesday night.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Tuesday, February 27 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas
MLS SuperDraft pick Hosei Kijima's 90th-minute goal was the difference as St. Louis took a 2-1 advantage in the opening leg of Round One's lone all-MLS matchup.
Whoever emerges victorious in the decisive second leg will face MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in the Round of 16 come early March.
Expanded and rebranded for 2024, the Champions Cup winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The tournament final is held on June 2.
Houston were moments away from riding Sebastian Kowalczyk's second-half strike into a valuable road draw before Kijima intervened, capping a dream pro debut with a last-gasp winner for St. Louis.
The Dynamo are still without injured talisman midfielder Héctor Herrera, while fellow Designated Player Sebastián Ferreira is also unavailable (hamstring). They remain in search of their first win of the season, after drawing 1-1 at home with Sporting Kansas City during MLS is Back weekend.
The first-ever expansion team to top an MLS regular-season conference, St. Louis finished above the likes of Western powerhouses LAFC and Seattle Sounders in 2023 thanks to a 17W-12L-5D record (56 points).
Bradley Carnell's side can now expand their success beyond the league, needing just a win or draw by any scoreline Tuesday night in Houston to move on to the next stage of an international tournament for the first time in club history.