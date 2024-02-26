Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchdays 1 & 2

MLS is Back and so are the golazos. Check out the nominees for AT&T Goal of the Matchday, then cast your vote.
Mateusz Bogusz: Playing as a false No. 9, Bogusz scored the eventual game-winner in LAFC's 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders FC. The Polish youngster cut back onto his right and went bar down with a screamer.
Brian Gutiérrez: Gutiérrez, Chicago Fire FC's homegrown star, opened the scoring with a blistering long-range strike in a 2-2 draw at the Philadelphia Union.
Carles Gil: Gil, the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, gave the 10-man New England Revolution a lifeline in their 3-1 loss at D.C. United when placing an inch-perfect equalizer into the top corner.
Asier Illarramendi: Illarramendi doesn't score often, but his venomous half-volley suggested otherwise in FC Dallas' 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.