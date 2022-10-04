Your Tuesday Kickoff: What went wrong for eliminated teams this season?

After winning an MLS record worth of one-goal games in 2021, the Revs regressed hard in 2022. Pretty much across the board, the players that remained from last year took a step back, the new players that arrived couldn’t stay healthy (besides Djordje Petrovic) and the team as a whole simply was not good at soccer. Seriously, the underlying numbers have them as the fourth-worst team in the league. The only reason they survived as long as they did is that Petrovic is just Matt Turner 2.0. Everything that went right for them in 2021 went wrong. Except at goalkeeper. MLS just doesn’t let luck happen for long.