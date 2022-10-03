Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 33?

Turns out all that was just the cue for Durán, who surely got a dose of confidence from his Colombia national team debut last month, to slice Cincy wide open. The 18-year-old flashed both speed and intelligence to exploit FCC’s high line, feasting in transition as he bagged two goals – and it took some solid saves from Roman Celentano to keep him from scoring even more – to stun TQL Stadium with a 3-2 Fire win and run his season total to 8g/3a in 1,274 league minutes.