What the 2022 MLS season meant for Seattle Sounders FC

But I don’t really care. When I think of Nico Lodeiro , Raul Ruidiaz , Stef Frei et al, I’m not going to think about that one time they missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time (and for the record: It will be only one time). I’m going to think about them winning the CCL and going to the FIFA Club World Cup.

And then yeah, the regular season made it feel like kind of a capstone, right? We know how much a deep CCL run takes out of most teams, and as deep and great as the Sounders were, they weren’t spared that bit of ignominy.

This modern iteration of the CCL was MLS’s Mount Everest, and it felt appropriate Seattle – the most consistent and successful team in the league since they entered it in 2009 – were the first ones to the top . The fact they won the tournament without losing a single game, with an absurd +13 goal differential, and with a commanding 3-0 home win over Pumas UNAM in front of nearly 70,000 Rave Green fanatics to finish off a legendary run… you couldn’t ask for a more fitting capstone for what this group has accomplished.

Formation and Tactics

Last year Brian Schmetzer had to do all kinds of cool things, the best of which was playing a 3-4-1-2 with Cristian Roldan as a kind of central winger instead of a pure No. 10, constantly creating right-side overloads, transition and penetration.

This year, with Lodeiro back, it was back to the 4-2-3-1 with the main tactical approach of “get Nico on the ball a thousand times a game and let him cook.”

There’s more to it than that, of course. Seattle bring both fullbacks forward all the time and try to hammer away at the primary assist zones on the side of the 18, always looking for the types of pullbacks that lead to one-touch finishes. But almost the entire process of getting into those spots runs through Lodeiro.