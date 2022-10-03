Team of the Week presented by Audi: LAFC, Vancouver create Decision Day momentum in Week 33

For most, Week 33 was about creating momentum heading into Decision Day this upcoming Sunday. LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC passed that test with flying colors, allowing for leading roles on the latest Team of the Week presented by Audi.

LAFC have the 2022 Supporters’ Shield locked up after a 2-1 win at the Portland Timbers, with forward Dénis Bouanga’s 95th-minute goal (his first in MLS) bringing home the regular-season prize. First-year head coach Steve Cherundolo leads the TOTW group, with LAFC able to hit the 70-point mark on Decision Day when hosting Nashville SC.

Chicago Fire FC are already eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs contention, but they aren’t going out quietly after blitzing FC Cincinnati for a 3-2 win. Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez had one goal and two assists, while striker Jhon Durán bagged his third brace of the year – two sterling showings from their teenage attackers.