Three big questions following Seattle Sounders FC's 2022 season

Think of it as an exit interview, if you will.

As the 2022 MLS season draws to a close, clubs trickle over the line of being mathematically eliminated from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Though games remain, focus shifts to the offseason and what's next.

The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs won’t feature the Sounders for the first time since 2008, before they joined the league.

The Seattle Sounders won CCL at the beginning of May and then expected to start climbing the Western Conference table. We all expected it to happen. It took some time. There were a couple of false starts. Then time ran out – it never did happen – and the Sounders never quite put their domestic season back on track.

It really is the most MLS thing ever for the team that finally won Concacaf Champions League to not make the playoffs in the same year, right? Particularly one that was a beacon of consistency, having literally never missed the playoffs during their first 13 years in MLS, right?

Let’s just start with the obvious: This season didn’t have to be binary. It didn’t have to be “CCL or MLS” and not both.

So maybe it’s a false premise. In the same way the Sounders should (and will) get endless credit for being the first MLS team to win CCL, they aren’t exempt from criticism for missing the playoffs.

That being said: Yes, it was worth it. The Sounders made history in 2022 by becoming kings of Concacaf, booking a FIFA Club World Cup spot as well. Their run to the final, and absolutely through Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM over two legs, is forever etched in folklore now.

They were truly the best team in the region. They played wonderful soccer. The fans came through with a record-setting atmosphere. It was a party.

It was a choice, too, to focus on the CCL run and to figure out the rest later. Albert Rusnak was signed in free agency, rather than going in a different direction, with the CCL run in mind. Seattle were public in their desire to achieve continental glory.

Pushing for CCL comes with costs at the beginning of the MLS season. They’re not necessarily dire, but even treble-winning 2017 Toronto FC missed the playoffs in 2018 as they made a run to the CCL final.

Joao Paulo got hurt in the CCL final, suffering an ACL tear. The Sounders never quite recovered. Raul Ruidiaz was limited for much of the season. Cristian Roldan got hurt down the stretch. Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Xavier Arreaga, their preferred center backs, will end around 25 league starts apiece this season.