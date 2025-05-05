LAFC's emerging star, Red Bulls shift identity & more from Matchday 11

We’re looking at a few pleasant surprises in Cascadia, San Diego ’s Designated Players doing their thing, the Crew being the Crew and the Revs going old school.

The 2025 regular season is just about a third over. In we go:

I originally wasn’t going to post a clip from this game because it was just a good team winning a game they should win, but look at how aware Ordaz is here, and how quickly he reads the space as soon as play turns vertical:

Those aren’t overwhelming numbers; he’s not going to win the Golden Boot presented by Audi or anything. But his instant recognition in change-of-phase moments and willingness to run the hard yards – for himself, as any good forward does, but also for his team – injects pace (not just raw footspeed, but pace of play) and unpredictability into the Black & Gold’s attack. It gets opposing defenses into rotation, scrambling and running at their goal or caught a half-beat behind the play, and that matters.

We’re reaching the point where LAFC ’s center forward job is Nathan Ordaz ’s job to lose, right? He scored the game-winner in their by-the-numbers 2-0 home win over Houston , which gives him four goals (and two assists) in about 800 minutes across all competitions this year.

Really excellent patience from LAFC here to draw Houston upfield, then hit the gas. Using the ball to create what is essentially a transition opportunity via possession... it's a beautiful thing. pic.twitter.com/GqqkUujTfY

Ok, back to Ordaz: We’re in an era where converted wingers are taking up a bunch of No. 9 jobs (I have, against all odds, become a big Ferran Torres guy), and it sure looks like this kid is the MLS version of that. He’s been one of the most pleasant surprises in the league this year and gets the big stage next week when the Black & Gold visit Vancouver for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

“You cannot just play one good half here in Los Angeles and expect to get a good result.”

“LAFC are a good team at home, and they played well tonight. We were not comfortable on the ball in the first half, but we were sharp in the second half,” is what Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen said. “We got control of the game and looked better on the ball. We were still toothless in front of goal, but it was a good response by the group.

The Dynamo aren’t bad, by the way (though I have strong opinions about the decision to start Jonathan Bond ). They’re certainly much better than they were in February and March, even if they were outclassed on the day because of their inability to get on the ball and dictate any of the game until the second half.

“We have a fast counter-attacking team, so once we had that rotation going, you kinda always know where it’s going to end up,” is how Ordaz himself talked about that sequence. “Sergi [Palencia] put in the cross. I get yelled at every day in practice to make it to that first post, so that’s what I did.

“He is aware that at the end of the night, if you want to score goals, you need to poach,” is how head coach Steve Cherundolo put it in the postgame presser. “You need to be in those areas. You need to be in the box, and you need to be running to goal – to be the first in the box. He was exactly where he should have been. He ran hard and was rewarded for it.”

Also note how he stays locked in even after David Martínez misses the chance to slip him through, toggling immediately to the near-post run for the pullback across the six. That’s a true goal-scorer’s mentality.

This happened four times before, finally, New York’s center backs couldn’t quite deal with a whipped-in cross, and that left Fafà Picault loose on the back post. He one-timed a finish past Carlos Coronel …

Rinse and repeat. The Red Bull center backs cleared it out, Miami won the clearance, the RBNY line didn’t step up and so in came another cross.

The Herons had pinned the visitors deep. They were knocking the ball around – doing so very comfortably – before whipping in a cross. It was cleared, but Miami won that clearance and kept RBNY pinned. So they knocked it around again and whipped in another cross.

It took less than 10 minutes for Inter Miami to open the scoring against the Red Bulls on Saturday night. And for RBNY fans, the way it happened brought a familiar pain.

And the rout was on.

This wasn’t a classic Inter Miami performance, coming, as they were, off a midweek Concacaf Champions Cup elimination against Vancouver. But a ho-hum 4-1 win over the Red Bulls should, at least, stem the tide on some of the frustration the Herons’ fanbase was feeling heading into the weekend.

That frustration has now made its way to Harrison, where the Red Bulls look nothing like a team that nearly won MLS Cup last year. They are waiting, every week, for things to click, but they’re not.

And these goals, man. It’s so easy to get to the back post unmarked against RBNY, and say what you want about Miami – a bunch of their flaws were exposed against the ‘Caps – they’re good enough and smart enough to take space in the box when it’s handed to them. Whether it’s attackers like Picault or Luis Suárez, or right back Marcelo Weigandt just ghosting completely inattentive defenders, there is always time and space to be found against a team that had built their identity on the ability to deny both.

Using American Soccer Analysis’s xPass metric (basically the same thing as xG, except it measures the likelihood of a pass being completed or not) there’s been a collective fall-off from the Red Bulls in overall… difficulty to play against, I guess? Like, how hard is it to complete passes and develop a rhythm against you?

Over the past 10 years that answer has always been “really freaking hard” at worst, and usually “hardest in the league.” What I’ve repeatedly written was they controlled the terms of about 90% of all the games they played in; no matter who they were playing against it turned into a crash-bang Energy Drink Soccer game (even against teams as good with the ball as the Crew), and that was always reflected in the numbers.

They’re not that team anymore.

They’ve dropped from 7th to 12th in xPass allowed in their own attacking third.

They’ve dropped from 2nd to 8th in xPass allowed in the middle third.

They’ve dropped from 5th to 8th in xPass allowed in their own defensive third.

They’re contesting and winning fewer box aerials despite facing more crosses, and they’re facing more crosses because they’re defending deeper and are under more constant pressure. When they do win those aerials and clear their lines, they’re winning fewer second balls at the top of the box.

Because they’re defending deeper and making it easier to complete passes against them, they’re not creating anywhere near as many chances as they used to via the press. Because their two main attackers are older and relatively slow, they’re not able to blow past teams on the break.

All of that puts a ton of pressure on them to become a precise and methodical possession team, which is about as big a philosophical shift as I’ve ever seen in this league. Since 2015 they’ve weaponized the change of possession; now it’s been weaponized against them. They need to protect the ball or they’re in trouble, but that means they can become gun-shy when it’s time to push forward.

“We had so many situations in our transition moments. We had two, three moments where we can go with clear direction to the goal,” said RBNY head coach Sandro Schwarz (who, to be clear, has mostly impressed me since taking over last year). “But we have to pass. We have to pass clean and when you lose the ball, for sure, then in the game [it’s] 2-0.

“Then you are losing a little bit the confidence. But we tried, every time we tried, but we have to play more clean and to make these fast deep runs behind the center backs or behind the fullbacks of the opponent.”

That is a good, honest answer. But I thought the way he ended it was particularly telling: