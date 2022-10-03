Is Lucas Cavallini forcing his way onto Canada’s World Cup roster?

Mere days after the Canadian men’s national team ’s September window concluded, players were right back at it with their clubs. Not only did many of them start, but they also produced some outstanding performances.

This stretch run between now and mid-November, when the final World Cup roster is submitted, is pivotal, especially for the fringe players. If they can carry this form over the next few weeks, they might give head coach John Herdman no choice but to include them in the 26-man squad.

The September window was productive for Jonathan David. He scored in the 2-0 win over Qatar and had two sublime chances to score in the 2-0 loss against Uruguay to no avail, proving he is Canada's in-form striker.

David bolstered that claim with another goal for Lille in their 2-1 defeat to Lorient on Sunday. That brings the 22-year-old’s season tally to six, with only Paris Saint-Germain superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe above him in the Ligue 1 Golden Boot race.

Clearly, a confident David benefits Canada, and scoring consistently only adds to it. He’s netted in three of his last four games, which was a rarity during his first two seasons with Lille.