Homegrown hero! Christopher Cupps makes Chicago Fire history

History made. Clean sheet earned. It was a first start to remember for Chicago Fire FC ’s Christopher Cupps .

The US youth international partnered with veteran backline partner Jack Elliott as Chicago kept the Lions off the scoreboard despite goalkeeper Chris Brady getting red-carded in the 36th minute for a DOGSO on Duncan McGuire .

Cupps got the nod from head coach Gregg Berhalter after Matchday 10’s ugly 7-2 loss at Nashville SC , and he more than delivered.

The homegrown defender entered the record books on Saturday night, becoming the youngest starter in club history (16 years, 342 days) and helping the 10-man Fire salvage a 0-0 draw with Orlando City SC at Soldier Field.

“What are you guys doing? That has to be the first question! How many center backs start at 16 years old and get a shutout down a man?”

“How many questions so far? Four questions from you guys, and we haven’t talked about Chris Cupps starting at center back at 16 years old? I mean, come on,” Berhalter chided reporters after the homegrown’s performance went unmentioned four-plus minutes into his post-match press conference.

Cool under pressure

Despite their numerical disadvantage for most of the match, the Fire limited Orlando to just two shots on target with the help of Cupps and backup goalkeeper Jeffrey Gal, who kept a clean sheet in his MLS debut.

“We gotta talk about him [Cupps], we have to talk about his performance and his bravery,” Berhalter said. “Think about a young player coming in after losing 7-2 and the pressure on him to perform.

“And the way he performed today was not perfect, but in my mind it was outstanding. It was a great starting debut in front of the home fans.”

Berhalter hinted that Cupps may see more time on the field, especially with the Fire slogging through a six-game winless streak.