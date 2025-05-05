Sporting Kansas City make MLS history in bizarre fashion

MLS history was made during Matchday 11's edition of Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
Sporting Kansas City earned a 1-0 victory over defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy at Children's Mercy Park without registering a single shot – either on or off target.
Instead, SKC earned all three points after LA center back Maya Yoshida redirected home a 13th-minute own goal off Dániel Sallói's low cross.
The final outcome? In MLS season No. 30, there's a new record nobody expected.
"I know we've made the record books today in terms of not getting a shot and still winning the game, and certainly that wasn't drawn up that way, and we don't expect ever to win a game like that again," SKC interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin said postgame.
"But when you have a trust, a belief, a commitment and an emotional feeling that you bring to the game, strange things can happen, and they end up on your side. So that's what I'm probably most proud of, is that. That piece, that element, was really good today."
LA dominated possession (64.5% to 35.5%) and passes (703 to 266), plus had 11 shots and 12 corner kicks. But they couldn't beat SKC goalkeeper John Pulskamp.
"That's a defender's game; that's what I like to do," rookie center back Jansen Miller told MLS Season Pass sideline reporter Andrew Wiebe post-game.
"Maybe not that much, but people were saying we couldn't defend. I mean, we defend the whole 90 minutes. That felt good. That was a good three points."
With the result, SKC have won three of five games since mutually parting ways with longtime manager Peter Vermes in late March.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy dropped to 0W-8L-3D and became the fourth team in league history to go winless through their first 11 matches to begin a season. They joined 2007 Real Salt Lake, 2019 Colorado Rapids and 2025 CF Montréal.
Additionally, DP wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil left early with second-half injuries.