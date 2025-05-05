Sporting Kansas City make MLS history in bizarre fashion

Sporting Kansas City earned a 1-0 victory over defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy at Children's Mercy Park without registering a single shot – either on or off target.

Instead, SKC earned all three points after LA center back Maya Yoshida redirected home a 13th-minute own goal off Dániel Sallói's low cross.

The final outcome? In MLS season No. 30, there's a new record nobody expected.

"I know we've made the record books today in terms of not getting a shot and still winning the game, and certainly that wasn't drawn up that way, and we don't expect ever to win a game like that again," SKC interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin said postgame.