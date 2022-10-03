Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 33

With Decision Day right around the corner, Week 33’s batch of AT&T 5G Goal of the Week nominees contains plenty of headliners: two past Landon Donovan MLS MVP award winners, a Supporters’ Shield-clinching first MLS goal and an 18-year-old who’s reportedly a transfer target of top European teams.

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez, the 2018 MVP, pulled off an incredible bicycle kick that briefly brought his side level in a 2-1 loss at the New England Revolution. As jaw-dropping as Martinez’s audacious strike was, it couldn’t stop Atlanta from being eliminated from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.

LAFC forward Carlos Vela, the 2019 MVP, bent home a trademark left-footed curler that started the scoring in their all-decisive 2-1 victory at the Portland Timbers. Vela’s now got four goals in their last three games.

Deep into second-half stoppage time at Portland, LAFC forward Denis Bouanga scored his first goal since joining the Black & Gold this summer as a Designated Player – and the Gabon international’s slaloming run-and-finish will go down in club history as the play that brought home a second Supporters’ Shield title in four years.

Chicago Fire FC striker Jhon Duran, fresh off making his debut with Colombia’s senior national team, bagged his third brace of the 2022 season in a 3-2 win at FC Cincinnati. The teenager’s long-range floater caught goalkeeper Roman Celentano out and ultimately stood as the game-winner.

