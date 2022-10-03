Three big questions following Atlanta United's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( Atlanta United version ). Read that, too.

Decision Day for the 2022 MLS season is upon us and more teams head towards the reckoning with their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs fate sealed, officially eliminated from contention. Focus shifts to the offseason and what's next.

With a vacancy at club president, a controversy around their biggest star and more, Atlanta United will be among the most interesting clubs this offseason.

It’s never boring with Atlanta United , even in down years like this one. The club has missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, as ATLUTD have drifted far from the heights set by Tata Martino and the core of the first few years.

(And, no, he hasn’t looked like a superstar on the field very much for two years, but he’s keeping that descriptor for the time being. Did you see his bike on Saturday? Just in case you forgot...)

This was left intentionally vague because there are oh so many questions around one of the league’s superstars.

Martinez enters the final year of his contract in 2023. He’s been publicly unhappy (numerous times since Tata Martino left). He was suspended by the team for a week this year. He hasn’t looked anywhere near 2017-19 Josef when he had 77g/11a in 83 matches as Atlanta won MLS Cup, US Open Cup and Campeones Cup. He doesn’t run as much or nearly as fast, now two and a half years removed from a torn ACL.

He hasn’t started any of the club’s last eight matches and has started just three of the last 15. Martinez is firmly second-choice in Atlanta, behind either Dom Dwyer or Ronaldo Cisneros. That was an unfathomable reality even four months ago.

I don’t know how this gets resolved. I’m just going to throw up a bunch of Josef-related questions:

Does Josef want to leave? Will he try to force his way out if so?

Does head coach Gonzalo Pineda want him to stay?

Does the front office want the DP spot open?

If everybody can find a way forward… will we see the best of Josef again?

Does he fit with Thiago Almada and Luiz Araujo, their other Designated Players?

If everybody does want him to move on… who wants him? MLS or abroad?

If he stays in MLS, what’s his value on a DP deal and two injury-slowed seasons?

What MLS teams can open a DP spot, have a need at center forward and want to take the chance?

It’s easy to quantify how incredible he was on the field for Atlanta United. It’s difficult to accurately depict how much he meant to the club from their expansion season and how beloved he is in that city. It’s difficult to put a value on the way he transcended to the top of culture in that city as few MLS players do. He’s a king in his kingdom.

On Saturday, TUDN's Michele Giannone reported that Martinez requested a meeting with the front office. The Athletic's Felipe Cardenas added the two sides are not aligned.

Pineda has said the right things publicly, that their relationship is fine, that Josef is a good guy and a valued part of the team – all of that... but has had numerous chances to put his name on wanting Martinez back in 2023 and has side-stepped the question every time. The latest came after the 2-1 loss Saturday, where he was asked point-blank if this weekend's season finale could be Josef's last game in Atlanta.

"I don't know the answer to that," Pineda told reporters. "There are many things in place with me, with many players, with the roster, with everything."