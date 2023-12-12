Your Tuesday Kickoff: Top 5 trade targets of the MLS offseason

What you need to know

After being on loan during their club-record season, Orlando City are in discussions to bring back winger Iván Angulo and midfielder Wilder Cartagena for 2024. Additionally, Orlando confirmed they’re in talks to transfer Antônio Carlos even though his contract option was picked up. As previously announced, the Lions and midfielder/captain Mauricio Pereyra agreed to mutually terminate the player’s contract as he explores new opportunities.

Two of the game's greatest-ever players will meet on Feb. 1 (1 pm ET) as part of Inter Miami CF's first-ever international tour, pitting Lionel Messi's club against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr FC. The preseason friendly, contested at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia’s capital city), is part of the Riyadh Season Cup. Additionally, Inter Miami will face Al Hilal SFC – current Saudi Pro League leaders – on Jan. 29 (1 pm ET) at the same venue to begin a round-robin tournament format.

FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright, as part of Major League Soccer’s 2023 Mark Abbott Club and Executive Awards, has been named Sporting Executive of the Year . The year-end award recognizes how Albright, who signed a contract extension this fall, has elevated FC Cincinnati to elite status since joining in October 2021 from the Philadelphia Union. The Orange & Blue, after three straight last-place finishes upon entering the league (2019-21) have qualified for two straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and won the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield.

Charlotte FC have appointed Dean Smith as head coach , the club announced Tuesday, handing the former Premier League manager a multi-year contract. Smith, 52, recently led Norwich City and Leicester City. He's most renowned for leading Aston Villa back to the Premier League in 2019.

Legendary Italian center back Giorgio Chiellini, who joined LAFC in June 2022, has retired from professional soccer . The 39-year-old, standing among the game’s best-ever players at his position, announced the news Tuesday. He was out of contract after the 2023 MLS season.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Five players contenders should look to in the trade market

First things first, let’s address the Sam-sized elephant in the room. After writing what we can only assume were 10,000+ Daily Kickoffs in a row, our esteemed colleague J. Sam Jones has gone on vacation, proving even the best among us must touch non-soccer-related grass sometimes.

Happy vacation, Sam! And keep an eye out for Sir Minty. Rumor has it he’s been on a tear since the 2024 MLS ball dropped.

Now to the matter at hand: more MLS!

“More?” you say. Yes, dear reader, more. Because though the Columbus Crew just put an exclamation point on a ground-breaking 2023 season via one of the more stunning displays of progressive soccer MLS Cup has seen, we’re onto the next phase of the calendar: the offseason.

And that means trades, signings and transfers galore. Let’s start with that first one, trades.

Arguably the most underrated roster-building mechanism in the league, trades can turn contenders into champions. Look no further than the Crew, who acquired three of their key starters – Darlington Nagbe, Rudy Camacho and Malte Amundsen – as well as one super sub – Julian Gressel – via trade over the last four years.